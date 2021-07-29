Big Brother Naija 2020 reality star, Neo Akpofure, recently took to his Instagram page to drop new photos

Neo Akpofure is out here stunting for the 'gram and fans are loving it!

The car was a gift from fans. Photo credit: @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star recently shared some photos with his luxury white Benz car gifted to him by The Neo Tribe.

In the series of photos shared, Neo can be seen in an all-white ensemble as he poses by his ride.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"From Bolt to Benzo…The Neo Tribe (TNT) y’all did this.❤️"

See post below:

Birthday gift

Recall earlier in July, Neo clocked a new age and was lovingly celebrated by many on social media.

However, fans of the ex-Lockdown housemate made sure that the celebration didn’t just go by without making it extra special for their favourite celebrity.

The young man was surprised with a cash gift of N2 million for his birthday. As if that was not enough, the fans also gifted the reality star a brand new car to make his birthday one to remember.

Liquorose hit 1 million followers on Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Team Liquorose as the Shine Ya Eyes housemate to hit 1 million followers on Instagram.

This is a record-breaking feat for the professional dancer and creative director as she is the first-ever female housemate past and present to achieve such a huge follower while still in the house.

A celebratory post was shared via her Instagram page honoring the social media feat while thanking her fans.

Source: Legit