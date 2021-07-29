Professional dancer and current BBNaija housemate, Liquorose's fanbase have cause to celebrate as she hit 1 million followers on Instagram

This makes her the first housemate in the history of BBNaija sixth edition to gain such a huge following while still in the house

Lockdown winner, Laycon, was the first to hit 1 million on Instagram while he was a housemate on the 5th edition on the show

Congratulations are in order for Team Liquorose as the Shine Ya Eyes housemate to hit 1 million followers on Instagram.

Liquorose breaks record

This is a record-breaking feat for the professional dancer and creative director as she is the first-ever female housemate past and present to achieve such a huge follower while still in the house.

A celebratory post was shared via her Instagram page honoring the social media feat while thanking her fans.

It reads:

"1 million amazing supporters I am soo Humbled ♥️.. Thank you sooo much Team Liquorose . I will make you all proud I promise "

