A young Nigerian lady, Esther Chukwuemeka, has been called to the bar after she was offered admission for political science

Esther's father had to send her abroad for her university education in law after he was advised to do so

Contrary to earlier reports on media that she finished at age 13, the lady spoke in a new video to apologise for the misleading information

A Nigerian lady from Imo state, Esther Chukwuemeka, who finished secondary school at the age of 15 has been called to bar at 24.

Years ago, she was given admission into Abia State University to study political science even though she wanted law.

An earlier report by Linda Ikeji Blog said she was denied admission but that was not the case. She has come out to clear the air and give correct information.

Watch her video below where she corrected the fact:

Esther succeeded in India

She finished her law degree in the foreign country after her parents were advised to send her to India for law. She came to Nigerian Law School where she finished with good grades.

The lady graduated from law school on Wednesday, July 28, and was among the Nigerians called to bar.

Nigerians have since reacted to her new video that set the facts straight.

Below are some of them:

drealqueenes said:

"Thanks namesake for putting out this correction. Nigerians and false news are 5 and 6! 24 is a normal age to be called. I was also called at 24. Welldone girl and congratulations."

ovysfashion said:

"I thought as much, 13 to leave secondary sch how? Thank you for clearing the air, congratulations."

ymg_1_1 said:

"Give her the 90 million meant for those BBN people but that will never happen in nigeria lol."

olivetoshine said:

"You see where are those that wanted to eat me raw about her age and everything.Thank God for this."

Another Nigerian shining star

