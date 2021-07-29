One of the best ways to know what is trending is to check what our celebrities are wearing. From one event to the other, no matter how small, Naija celebrities make sure to represent when it comes to fashion.

Nollywood actress Linda Osifo is one of the beautiful celebrities in Nigeria and she also looks the part. Whether she's on the red carpet, attending a friend's function, or on set, Linda slays every day and every time.

Actress Linda Osifo in beautiful outfits.

Source: Instagram

For dresses, a scroll through Linda's page shows that she loves the bling-bling material. Good for her, she has a stylist who does justice to the materials.

For an actress who is well endowed in all the right places, Linda also knows how to show off on her social media pages, to the admiration of her fans and followers.

In this article, Legit.ng shares five bling-bling dresses that give Linda the right to claim the Lagos big girl title.

1. Her royal majesty with the beautiful smile

2. The Glamour girl

3. A mixture of everything beautiful

4. The melanin Goddess

5. Dreams come true in brown blings

