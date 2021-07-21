Obi Cubana has said that his mother was his source of energy when she was alive as he relived her burial ceremony

The multimillionaire club owner revealed that he felt the show of wealth by his guests was to show love to the family

Cubana added that men who sprayed money at the event were those who are already established in their fields

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

In a BBC Pidgin News interview, Obi Cubana spoke about the heavy spenders at his mother's funeral whose demonstration of wealth caught people's attention.

The rich businessman said that those who came wanted to show his family love. He revealed that they are rich men who have established sources of income.

He said they wanted to show he has people. Photo source: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

They are wealthy people

Cubana stated that they can spend their money the way they deem fit, suggesting that the guests are rich enough for such a lifestyle.

Among other things, the man also said that some of them are people who were his old schoolmates.

His video interview has gathered over 73,000 views at the time of writing this report. Watch it below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

bigaent said:

"You’re doing very well."

davidsznnn said:

"Even if na 12 hours i go watch am full."

generalosas_ said:

"The capital of anambra: OBA. The governor of Anambra: OBI cubana."

officialblessingceo said:

"Thanks for sharing your story."

cynadufire said:

"@obi_cubana my love for u automatically increase after watching this video."

onyifloxymakeup said:

"Let your blessings fall upon my household ijn Amen. God bless you sir."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

We wanted to give her good 80th birthday celebration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the businessman revealed that his mother's burial was that glamorous because they had promised her when she was alive that they would give her a memorable 80th burial ceremony.

The socialite said seeing that she died before that age, they invested all the efforts they would have used for the birthday celebration into the funeral.

Obi Cubana said that those criticizing him are people whose life really need help. The businessman said he would rather focus his energy on making more money than reply them.

Source: Legit