Singer Davido has been doing all he can to move on from events of the past few weeks and the music star seems to be doing well.

The singer who is currently in the US recently stepped out alongside some of his crew members. Davido posted a photo on his Instastory showing a pair of designer shorts he rocked.

Apparently, the summer-themed short is a piece from DJ Khaled’s recent collaboration with popular fashion brand, Dolce & Gabbana.

Davido seems to be doing well as he recently headed to California in style. Photo: @davido

Source: UGC

Davido made sure to tag the official handle of the international DJ while sharing the post.

In a different slide spotted on his Instastory channel, the singer, moved by the tranquillity of the blue sky, prayed his late friend and team member, Obama DMW, to keep resting in peace.

Check out his posts below:

Davido pays tribute to Obama DMW. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Davido's post

As expected, the singer's posts stirred mixed reactions from his fans. One individual asked if a music collaboration should be expected from Davido and DJ Khaled.

Read some comments below:

woli_elenuu said:

"Something fishy going on."

samanigram said:

farouk_mooh lly going on? We getting record with Khalid?"

farouk_mooh said:

"E be like say na dj khaleed send this shorts for am."

starry_fanpage_ said:

"Doingz that gonna Break Record."

