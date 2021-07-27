A young Nigerian man wants to meet singer, Davido, because he has something very important to tell him

The man held a placard and urged Nigerians to connect him with the singer, pleading with them not to judge him

According to a young lady who shared the photos on social media, the man said he will trek from Lagos to meet the artiste

A young man has appealed to Nigerians to connect him with award-winning artiste Davido, saying he has something important to tell the singer.

A Nigerian lady, Idehen Loveth, shared the man's photos on her Facebook page and noted that the latter said he would be trekking to Lagos to meet Davido.

The young man said he has something important to tell Davido. Photo credit: Idehen Loveth, Davido

Source: Facebook

On the placard the man held as he posed for the camera, he stated that he had something important to tell Davido and urged people to make it happen.

The placard read:

"Pls I have something very important to tell Davido. Pls Nigerians help me to be connected to him. Pls don't judge me!!! Thanks."

Many react on social media

Reacting, Godwin Nero said:

"I know where davido dey like dis. Make he go Oba, Anambra he go see am there lol."

Osamuyi Enoghayin commented:

"And Davido dey Anambra."

Prince Jonah wrote:

"Chart me privately i will link u."

Otega Bankz said:

"Oga go sleep for bush."

