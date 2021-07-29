The governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri, has warned his appointees against premature politicking ahead of 2023

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has said he is not ready to start getting involved in politicking ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Punch reported that the governor stated this on Wednesday, July 28, when he swore in two new special advisers before the commencement of the weekly State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.

Governor Diri cautioned his political appointees against early politicking ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Those sworn-in include Alabo Ozubide (Legal Matters) and Onumah Johnson (Non-Indigenes).

Legit.ng gathers that Governor Diri cautioned his political appointees against early politicking ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying he would not hesitate to sack any of them found wanting.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s chief press secretary, Daniel Alabrah.

The statement quoted him as saying:

“I find it very difficult to believe that appointees in this government have already started open politicking.

“Yes, it is the constitutional right of anybody to contest but even the Bible tells us that there is time for everything. At this time, we are trying to stamp our feet to meet up our campaign promises to our people.

“I hereby caution all those involved to immediately withdraw. If you are prepared to continue with this government, you must listen to the music of this administration. We are not prepared to start politicking this year.”

2023 presidency: Governor Diri reveals what south will do to lobby north

Meanwhile, amid the quest for shifting of the presidency to the south in 2023, Governor Diri has said that southern politicians would lobby their northern counterparts to achieve their aim.

He stated this in a television interview monitored in Yenagoa against the backdrop of the resolution passed by the Southern Governors' Forum (SGF) that the region must produce the presidency in 2023.

Legit.ng gathered that Diri said the north has what it takes to produce the president, the same with the south.

