Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has declared that the southern governors would lobby the northerners for support in 2023

The Southern Governors' Forum (SGF) had recently resolved that President Muhammadu Buhari's successor must come from the south

Diri stated that in the spirit of fairness and justice, the south must be allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria

Yenagoa, Bayelsa - Amid the quest for shifting of the presidency to the south in 2023, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state has said that southern politicians would lobby their northern counterparts to achieve their aim.

Daily Sun reports that Diri stated this in a television interview monitored in Yenagoa against the backdrop of the resolution passed by the Southern Governors' Forum (SGF) that the region must produce the presidency in 2023.

Governor Douye Diri has revealed how the south governors would lobby north. Credit: Douye Diri.

Legit.ng gathered that Diri said the north had what was required to produce the president, the same with the south.

He stated:

“At this point what we need to do is lobbying. We have taken a position and our position is a political position. We don’t need to impose it on people. Now we have to talk to people, lobby them and make them reason with us why our position would be beneficial to the country and for the smooth power transfer from one region to the other.”

Diri says north, south must live in peace and harmony

Diri, however, said for both the north and the south to live in peace and harmony, there is the need to rotate the presidency.

The governor noted:

“We have this relationship and understanding, for eight years – that is two terms by our constitution – one region would be there and then the next eight years, it would transfer to another region.

"Now we are seeing the last term of President Buhari and it is only usual, normal and acceptable to us from the South that this would be reciprocated by our brothers from the North and that is why we took that decision yesterday to say in 2023, the President should actually come from the south."

He restated the position of governors of the southern states that it was an injustice to allot 3% of oil revenue for host communities that bear the brunt of exploration and exploitation activities.

