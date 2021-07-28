The ruling APC has reportedly lost a prominent member, Alamkah Dominic Usman, in Kaduna state

Usman was allegedly shot dead by unknown gunmen while on his way to visit his family in Benue

Until his untimely death, Usman as the chairmanship candidate of the APC for the forthcoming local government election in Kachia LGA, Kaduna state

Kachia LGA, Kaduna state - Alamkah Dominic Usman (Cashman), the All Progressive Chairmanship Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate for Kachia local government area of Kaduna state, has been killed by unknown gunmen.

Daily Trust reported that the party’s chairman in Kachia local government, Alhaji Ahmed Tijjani Sulaiman, confirmed Usman was shot dead "somewhere" in Benue state.

Some unknown gunmen have killed the APC chairmanship candidate for the Kachia local government area of Kaduna state, Alamkah Dominic Usman. Photo credit: Justice Stephen Waziri

Alhaji Sulaiman added that Usman was killed on his way to Benue state where his family resides.

Legit.ng gathers that until his death, Usman was the ruling party’s flag bearer in Kachia for the Kaduna state local government elections set to hold on Saturday, August 14.

In its report of the ugly incident, Sahara Reporters stated that the APC leader was shot dead along Keffi-Akwanga road in Nassarawa state on his way to Benue state on Monday, July 26.

The politician will be laid to rest tomorrow, Thursday, July 29.

