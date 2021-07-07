The Kaduna state government has disclosed the identities of the two military personnel who were killed by bandits during an attack on Bethel Baptist High School

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the killing of the military men who tried to fend off attacks by bandits on the academic institution

The authorities are yet to rescue the students who were abducted by the hoodlums during the attack

Kaduna state - Bandits killed two military personnel during an attack on Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna on Monday, July 5.

The two personnel, Private Salisu Rabiu of the Nigerian Army and Ordinary Seaman Bilal Mohammed, from the Nigerian Navy, lost their lives while battling the Bandits who attacked the school and kidnapped an unspecified number of students.

Private Salisu Rabiu (left) and Seaman Bilal Mohammed (Right) have been described as brave men. Photo: Abdullahi Garba

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has condoled with the families of deceased military men, Premium Times reported.

They died as heroes

El-Rufai described the military men as heroes who lost their lives while defending the students of Bethel Baptist High School.

He said troops and all security personnel on the frontlines deserve solidarity, motivation, and gratitude, instead of condemnation.

According to Daily Trust, the governor’s condolence message was conveyed by the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan represented the governor at the funeral of Ordinary Seaman Mohammed at Ungwan Kanawa Cemetery, Kaduna north local government area of the state.

The commissioner was also present at a prayer session offered for Private Rabiu at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital’s mortuary before his remains were taken to Daura, Katsina state for final interment.

Bandits contact with school authorities

Meanwhile, Reverend Yahaya Adamu Jangado, the proprietor of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, on Tuesday, July 6 said that the bandits called the school authorities to say that the students are in safe hands.

According to the proprietor, the bandits gave him the opportunity to speak with a couple of the students, adding that 121 of them are being held hostage.

The parents accused authorities in Kaduna and the federal government of not doing enough to protect their children.

