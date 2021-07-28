A Ghana-based DJ has opened up on what inspired him to dump his job in the banking sector for the entertainment industry

He has a first degree in Political Science and Information Technology (IT) from the Ghanaian university

DJ Teddy once worked as a banker at Societe Generale Ghana

Up-and-coming Ghanaian entertainer, DJ Teddy, has recalled how he left the banking profession to become a disc jockey and master of ceremonies for events.

Without any formal training, DJ Teddy learned the fundamentals of the craft by willfully following and monitoring skilled professionals in the field.

According to him, the people he learned from were not necessarily famous personalities but knew the craft.

Becoming a DJ

Teddy discovered he had a passion for the craft at age 12 but didn't receive formal training from the skilled ''great men'' he followed growing up, he said. He acquired the skills through self-learning and commitment.

In an interview with GHPage TV, he revealed that working as a DJ pays more than working in the bank.

Educational background

Before becoming an entertainer, he worked as a banker with Societe General Ghana and decided to follow his passion after his contract ended.

Teddy earned his first degree in Political Science and Information Technology (IT) from the University of Ghana, he said.

Now as a DJ, he runs his crafts at Ike's Cafe and Grill Ghana in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Teddy shares his story in the video below;

Source: Legit