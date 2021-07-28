Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund and Cristiano Ronaldo may both be heading to Manchester United next summer

The Norwegian striker was impressive for Borussia Dortmund last season and would want to play under Solskjaer

Ronaldo on the other hand made his name at Manchester United and has been linked with a return to Old Trafford

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Erling Haaland who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund and Cristiano Ronaldo could be making move to Premier League side Manchester United in the summer of 2022.

Norwegian striker Haaland is a target for Chelsea, but the player recently made it clear that he is happy at Borussia Dotmund where he has three more years on his contract.

He was in a great form last season for Dortmund netting 41 goals which remains an incredible record for a player who is 21-year-old.

Erling Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund.

Source: Getty Images

There have also been reports of Cristiano Ronaldo being linked with a return to Manchester United with one year remaining on his contract at Italian side Juventus.

According to the report on Express UK, Erling Haaland will be available for £64m in 12 months' time due to a widely-known release clause and it looks unlikely he will leave before then.

This will give Manchester United the chance to go for his signature together with Cristiano Ronaldo who could make a return to Old Trafford on a free transfer.

There are also reports of Paris Saint-Germain interested in Cristiano Ronaldo and the French giants could lure the Portuguese to France with massive offer.

However, the most important thing for now is that Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play for Juventus next season while Haaland is also roaring to appear for Dortmund.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Erling Haaland who currently plays as a striker for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund played down transfer talks about him leaving the German side for a move to England.

There is no doubt about the fact that Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world considering his styles of play and high goal scoring sense for Borussia Dortmund.

All these made him a target for reigning European champions Chelsea who are still ready to bolster their squad this summer despite spending huge amount on transfer last term.

Erling Haaland explained that he has no idea about the reports linking him with a move to Chelsea stressing that the money involved in huge.

This submission from the Norwegian striker means that Chelsea will have to look for another man this summer before the close of the transfer window.

Source: Legit.ng