Actor Lateef Adedimeji has unveiled his multi-billion-naira film village in Ekiti State.

The project, known as the Lateef Adedimeji Film Village, is still under construction but has already drawn attention following its recent commissioning by Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

Despite being incomplete, the facility is already being put to use by Adedimeji and his wife, actress Mo Bimpe, as they prepare for their upcoming epic production, Ekiti Parapo War, also known as the Kiriji War.

The commissioning ceremony attracted industry stakeholders and government officials, with Governor Oyebanji commending filmmakers for investing in projects that preserve and promote Ekiti’s cultural heritage.

However, the governor was quick to clarify that the Ekiti State Government is not sponsoring the film village, stressing that the project is a private investment by the actor.

Even as construction continues, the film village is already serving as the primary location for Ekiti Parapo War, an ambitious historical film centered on the Ekiti–Parapo War.

The conflict, which lasted 16 years, was a major civil war among Yoruba sub-ethnic kingdoms.

It pitted Western Yoruba groups, such as Ibadan and Oyo, against Eastern Yoruba communities, including Ekiti, Ijesha, Ijebu, Yagba, Igbomina, and others.

With the unveiling of his film village, Lateef Adedimeji has now joined a small but influential group of Nigerian actors who own dedicated film production hubs.

Notable names on this list include Kunle Afolayan and Ibrahim Chatta, both of whom own film villages in Oyo State, as well as veteran actor Dele Odule, whose film village is located in Ijebu, Ogun State.

Although Lateef Adedimeji hails from Abeokuta in Ogun State, his wife, Mo Bimpe, is from a royal family in Ekiti State, a connection that has added emotional weight to the project.

