Tochukwu Nnadi could be the next star in the Super Eagles midfield as he joins the team for the upcoming AFCON tournament

The 22-year-old is already attracting interest from English Premier League outfit West Ham United ahead of next summer

Nnadi, who is in the books of Zulte Waregem, has to justify his inclusion with the Eagles’ midfield, which needs attention

Nigerian football fans will see an exciting Tochukwu Nnadi in the Super Eagles midfield at the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Head coach Eric Chelle had earlier expressed concerns over the team's midfield, and he seems impressed with Zulte Waregem star Nnadi.

It was Victor Moses who gave Nigerians a feel of what the legendary Jay Jay Okocha possessed during his time with the national team.

Tochukwu Nnadi is expected to make an impact for Nigeria at AFCON 2025. Photo: Marcio Machado.

Okocha's nephew Alex Iwobi has been impressive in the middle of the pack, partnering with the likes of Frank Onyeka and Raphael Onyedika.

However, Nigerian fans have expressed concerns over the midfield position in recent times, and Eric Chelle has invited Nnadi.

The former Nigeria U20 star has made Eric Chelle's final 28-man squad for the upcoming tournament in Morocco as he earns his first senior call-up, per Tribal Football.

Who is Tochukwu Nnadi?

The Zulte Waregem of Belgium star is already attracting interest from English Premier League outfit West Ham United and could move as soon as next year.

Nnadi started his youth career in Owerri, Nigeria, where he spent two seasons before moving to join Bulgarian outfit Madenat Alamal Football Academy.

He spent four seasons at Bulgarian side Botev Plovdiv before joining Zulte Waregem of Belgium, where he has been incredible.

Nnadi has expressed excitement to be part of the Nigerian national team heading to Morocco, as he came on as a substitute in a pre-tournament friendly against Egypt.

However, he has to justify his inclusion with the Eagles’ midfield surgically needing attention; only impressive performances will help his place.

Following his debut performance in the loss to Egypt, coach Eric Chelle could throw into the deep end when AFCON starts with Tanzania again on December 23. Nnadi told NFF TV:

"I was on call with my dad because the first list came out, and it was a preliminary list. He asked if I was going to Morocco and I said I didn’t know yet, I had to wait for the final list.

"Then a friend texted me on Instagram to congratulate me. I screamed, I’m going to the AFCON. I was happy, my family was happy as well. It’s a dream come true. I was young and always dreaming to be in the national team one day."

“I played in the under-20s and now I’m in the Super Eagles. Though I was not expecting it so soon, now I’m here and I’m happy.”

Tochukwu Nnadi has been impressive for Zulte Waregem this season. Photo: FILIP LANSZWEERT.

Aiyegbeni speaks on Super Eagles' midfield

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Nigerian international Yakubu Aiyegbeni has disclosed what the Super Eagles lack as they prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

However, former striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni disclosed that the squad lacks a typical midfielder like former skipper Sunday Oliseh.

