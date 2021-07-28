The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs in the Lagos state

Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) had on Saturday, July 24, conducted the council election

The LASIEC, however, declared a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the YPP, the winners of councillorship seats in Yaba and Orile-Agege

Ikeja, Lagos - Despite the victory it recorded during the council elections held in Lagos state on Saturday, July 24, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost two councillorship to the opposition parties.

TheCable reports that out of the 377 councillorship seats in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won Ward G, Yaba LCDA while the Young Progressive Party (YPP) became victorious in Ward D of Orile-Agege LCDA.

The ruling APC has lost 2 of 377 Councillorship seats to PDP, YPP. Credit: APC.

Legit.ng gathered that the results announced by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) hours after the conduct of the election.

The ruling party won the chairmanship seats in all the 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Area (LCDAs) in the state.

The News also reports that the PDP councillor-elect, Adeshola Thomas, and the YPP councillor-elect, Omotunde Abdul-Kareem, received their certificates of Return at the LASIEC headquarters in Sabo, Yaba, on Tuesday, July 27.

The report noted that Thomas described his victory as the work of God and the resilience of the people.

Thomas, however, said that he would be faithful to the party on which he got the mandate.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) presented Certificates of Return to the elected chairpersons and the deputies.

Source: Legit Nigeria