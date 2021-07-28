Ola Aina of Nigeria was shipped out on loan to English outfit Fulham last season from his parent club Torino of Italy

The Super Eagles defender has returned to Italy to join his teammates in Turin ahead of the coming Serie A season

Teammate Cristian Ansaldi has been impressed by the Nigerian star as the Argentine likened the defender's strength with that of an animal

Ola Aina who featured for English club Fulham on loan from Italian side Torino last season has been praised by his Argentinian teammate Cristian Ansaldi.

Fulham was relegated to the Championship during the last campaign as Aina’s hopes of featuring in the Premier League next season was dashed.

The 24-year-old former Chelsea star made a total of 69 appearances for Serie A side Torino in two season before he was shipped out on loan to Fulham last summer.

He returns to his parent club in Italy and defender Cristian Ansaldi has been impressed with the work rate of the Nigerian during their pre-season activities.

Club-mate Ansaldi, who wants the Nigerian to develop further under Juric said via La Gazetta dello Sport via Soccernet:

“I see him (Aina) very often. He has an intelligence that allows him to play in many positions, then physically he is an animal, more or less like (Ivorian Wilfried) Singo.

“Juric will help him to grow even more.”

