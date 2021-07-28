Monaleo, an American rapper, has taken to social media to celebrate the success she's always dreamt of

The thriving musician can finally afford her very own home and champagne dinners despite coming from humble roots

Fans of the star headed to the comments section to congratulate their icon

A US rapper had headed online to celebrate her journey from humble beginnings to success in the music industry. The musician, Monaleo can finally let her hair down in style with bottles of champagne and an impressive multi-level apartment.

This US rapper, Monaleo, is celebrating her success. Images: @themonaleo/Instagram

Source: UGC

, @themonaleo shared the sweet post with her followers, noting that she bought her first house at the age of 20.

"By far the flyest sh*t I done did this year. My first house at 20. Multiple levels. A real fckn vibe. Thank you so much @sydlaell for helping me find this beauty. Now to add the monaleo pink touches. Stay tunedddddd Barbie Dream House Loading……..

See her post below:

Fans celebrate with Monaleo

Fans of the music star were certainly inspired by the humbling story. Check out some of the comments below:

@UngodIyKay said:

"You earned it."

@Synxlvir_ said:

"As you should!!!! Good for you! This is really encouraging to keep going! Much love boo!"

@therealmisslo

"God gone show out every time."

@dethetrend

"You really finna inspire me to do my sh*t."

Zic Saloma buys car for his mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that skit maker Zic Saloma got members of the online community talking again.

Weeks after becoming a landlord and new car owner, the much-loved comedian made his mother happy by gifting her a car.

Zic shared a clip and photo on his Instastory channel while describing his parent as the best mother on earth.

Source: Legit