- Skitmaker Zic Saloma seems to be on a roll nowadays as he continues to make some major property acquisitions

- Weeks after becoming a landlord and new car owner, the much-loved comedian made his mother happy by gifting her a car

- Zic shared a clip and photo on his Instasotry channel while describing his parent as the best mother on earth

Comedian Zic Saloma set social media abuzz weeks ago after he completed his house and bought a car, but it appears the young man is far from done with making people talk.

The funny skitmaker in a post shared on his Instastory channel announced to the world that he bought a brand new automobile for his mother.

Comedian Zic Saloma surprises mother with a car. Photo: @zicsaloma

Source: Instagram

The clip captured the moment Saloma’s mum danced in joy as she checked out the car which her son blessed her with.

Sharing the clip on his Insatory, Saloma explained that his mother is the best in the world and she deserves more than the car he bought for her.

He wrote:

"A little gift for the best mum in the world. He deserves this and more."

Check out his post below:

Social media users hail Zic Saloma

After the news became public, fans and supporters of the comedian showered prayers on him for coming through for his mother.

Read comments below:

adanze_h said:

"She deserves it. Congratulations to mama."

bupsylovejay said:

"Very nice car for the original mama amazing grace."

fauzariclothings said:

"Eeeya....may God continue to be with him and bless him more insha Allah."

starlight__autos said:

"So nice ..... Please bless me to bless my Mum and wife."

