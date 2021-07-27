Nigerians have rallied around Femi Otedola's first daughter Tolani with love as she recently shared something personal

Tolani stated that she stayed away from social media because she was on a treatment that helped her mind but affected her weight

The beautiful singer also noted that it was hard to return to social media being in an industry that placed a value on physical appearance

The posts of billionaire Femi Otedola's first daughter Tolani has not been regular on social media. The beautiful singer's posts come many weeks after each one.

Tolani has now taken to her Instagram page to explain why she hasn't been active online.

Tolani Otedola returns to social media. Photos: @tolani, @femiotedola

Source: Instagram

Tolani Otedola shares her 2020 experience

The Super Lover crooner said the year 2020 was the toughest season of her life as she was diagnosed with a condition.

Noting that she made it through, Tolani stated that the after-effects of her treatment greatly affected her confidence because it’s quite obvious.

The billionaire daughter said it was more difficult because her treatment which helped with her mind affected her weight.

However, celebrating the fact that she is alive, Tolani said staying self-conscious about her outer appearance means she does not value her inner healing.

She stated:

"To look in the mirror and be embarrassed of my scars is to disregard how I got them and belittle what I’ve survived."

Read her full note below:

Reactions

lookatophiona:

"You’re the light."

denolagrey:

"Love you!! You have always been phenomenal."

kaylahoniwo:

"Welcome back Tolani and thanks for sharing. I’m grateful to have you here, thank God for your life. This picture is lovely. Sending you love."

kemismallzz:

"You are beautiful. love you. Thank you for sharing."

iamchikeagada:

"Can’t wait to hear something new. you are healed Godspeed."

Source: Legit Newspaper