Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy was shocked at the sudden passing of legendary musician Sound Sultan on social media

The Jagbajantis crooner died on Sunday, July 11, after he battled with angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma

Cuppy advised her followers to live life to the fullest by having a lot of fun, taking chances and facing forward

Gelato crooner DJ Cuppy is one of the celebrities that was shaken by the sudden death of Sound Sultan. The billionaire daughter took to her Instagram story to talk about the brevity of life.

DJ Cuppy talks about living life to the fullest. Photos: @cuppymusic, @soundsultan

Live life fully and have fun

Cuppy noted that at 28, she is just realising that life is too short to be unhappy.

Advising her fans and followers to make the best use of their life, Cuppy urged them to have fun, learn, take chances, let go and face forward.

The Jollof On The Jet crooner noted that she may not be the most successful singer in the country but she is the happiest.

Read what she wrote below:

DJ Cuppy reacts to Sound Sultan's death. Photos: @cuppymusic

Nigerians react

leaddyskincare:

"Peace of mind is golden."

iamhestah:

"I bet ur happiness is not coming from ur career."

phar.ouq:

"Why you no go happy sef."

a.s.i.p.i.t.a:

"Y'all better forgive people and move on, enjoy life in a godly way, do what makes u happy..2morro ain't certain."

nicky_gram_:

"One thing I love her for...she's a happy girl."

annesanaekwe:

"You really are one of the happiest no cap. She never takes anything to heart."

andyblayz:

"Dj cuppy no get Wahala."

Celebrate me now while I’m still alive

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sound Sultan's last post on Instagram before he died.

The late singer took to his page to promote Patoranking's song on celebrating him while he's still alive. Sultan hailed the singer for his singing skills.

However, some Nigerians stated that the late musician was trying to pass a message across before his death.

