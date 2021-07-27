57 council chairmen and their deputies have been sworn into office by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Addressing the newly-elected officials, Governor Sanwo-Olu advised them to focus on improving the lives of Lagosians in their domains

The governor also used the opportunity to pay homage to the leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state, Bola Tinubu

Lagos - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos on Tuesday, July 27 swore in 57 council chairmen days after the local government elections in the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu said local councils, as the closest tier of government to the people, must justify their autonomy by initiating people-oriented policies and programmes, focused on improving the lives and livelihood of citizens at the grassroots.

Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the local government leaders to connect to the people at the grassroots. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu charges local government leaders to deliver dividends of democracy

A statement sent to Legit.ng by Gboyega Akosile, chief press secretary to the governor, noted that the chairmen and their vice-chairmen took the oath at a ceremony held in the State House, Alausa.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) swept all the chairmanship seats across the 57 local councils.

He urged the council chairmen to uphold the people’s confidence and reciprocate the trust by prioritising the welfare of their citizens in decision making.

The governor advised the chairmen not to take the position as an opportunity to eliminate their political opponents, but use their energy to work for the people.

Photos of the ceremony were also shared on the official Facebook page of the governor.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also used the opportunity to commend a former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, acknowledging his dedication to the party at the state level.

PDP rejects Lagos council polls result

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos chapter has rejected the state’s local government election result released by Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission.

The party chairman, Deji Doherty, alleged that the polls were manipulated to favour the ruling APC.

Doherty stated that any result published by the state electoral commission is unacceptable to PDP and fake.

