Sujimoto Group has unveiled a ₦20 trillion proposal that combines fortified border security with large-scale agricultural development, positioning the plan as a long-term solution to Nigeria’s worsening insecurity.

The real estate and infrastructure company said the strategy is designed to address terrorism, banditry, smuggling and other cross-border crimes by pairing physical security with economic opportunities for border communities.

The founder of the Sujimoto Group, Sijibomi Ogundele, proposes N20 trillion order security and agro plan. Credit: Sujimoto

Source: Twitter

Linking security with economic growth

According to Sujimoto, Nigeria’s security challenges have persisted despite years of increased defence spending, suggesting that the problem is not a lack of resources but a weak and fragmented strategy.

The company argued that durable security can only be achieved when safety measures are directly linked to economic development.

Citing a 2024 Global Rights report, Sujimoto noted that at least 24,816 Nigerians were killed between 2019 and 2024 due to insecurity, underscoring the urgency for a new approach that goes beyond military responses.

The proposed plan seeks to combine border control with job creation, food production and rural development, particularly in regions that have become recruitment grounds for criminal groups due to poverty and neglect.

Fortified borders and smart surveillance

A major component of the proposal is the construction of fortified barriers and technology-driven surveillance systems along Nigeria’s most vulnerable borders.

The initial phase would cover about 2,900 kilometres along the Niger and Cameroon borders, which have long been identified as major routes for arms dealing and illegal migration.

The company said the security infrastructure would include smart monitoring systems, surveillance technology and controlled access points to improve response times and deter criminal activity.

Sujimoto stressed that physical barriers alone are not enough without modern intelligence and monitoring tools.

Agro-industrial zones for border communities

Beyond security installations, the plan includes the development of agro-industrial zones along border regions.

These zones would focus on large-scale farming, food processing and related value chains aimed at creating sustainable jobs and boosting local economies.

Sujimoto said stabilising border communities through employment and infrastructure would reduce the incentives for residents to collaborate with criminal networks.

Improved livelihoods, the company argued, are a critical pillar of long-term national security.

The agricultural component is also expected to support food security and reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imports, aligning with broader economic diversification goals.

A public-private partnership model

Sujimoto urged the Federal Government to consider the proposal as a public-private partnership, framing it as a strategic national investment rather than a conventional security expense.

The company said private sector involvement could bring efficiency, innovation and long-term funding discipline to a project of this scale.

According to Sujimoto, the ₦20 trillion plan should be viewed as a multi-decade investment with far-reaching benefits for national security, economic growth and social stability.

The firm maintained that without an integrated approach that secures borders while empowering communities, Nigeria risks continuing a cycle of violence that drains public resources without delivering lasting peace.

