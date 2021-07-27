A young Nigerian man, Kingsley Ezeanyika, has been able to overcome the challenges that wanted to pull him down in life

Despite having an accident in school and losing his memory, he still was able to graduate as a chartered accountant

On his birthday, Kingsley also revealed that he had been through pains of losing his father and some members of his family

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian man, Kingsley Ezeanyika, said that he lost three members of his family in one year and that included his dad.

On Sunday, July 25, he said that they had the burial of one of his sisters. In addition to that, he said 2021 was the year he made his biggest mistakes.

Many people congratulated on triumphing over all. Photo source: LinkedIn/Kingsley Ezeanyika

Source: UGC

Reliving the challenges he has had in past years on his birthday, the man said that at 100 level when he was a first-class student with 4.58 CGPA, he fell off his hostel flyover, had a head injury, and lost his memory.

He said that it was only by God’s grace that he graduated and became a chartered accountant. He said without Him, he would have been nothing.

Kingsley’s story touched the hearts of many as people thronged his comment section with messages of congratulations.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gladys Udoakang said:

"Wow! I don't know you but, Happy Birthday Anniversary Kingsley! Lemme borrow you my favourite personal quote, "Circumstances and situations can only try, but I am made of more!". Cheers to more years of standing strong on your feet, irrespective. Cheers!"

Destiny Evans Omonuwa said:

"Happy birthday to you Kingsley. God has indeed done so much for you and there's need to be grateful for life. So sorry for your losses. I wish you the best bro."

Destiny Evans Omonuwa said:

"Happy birthday to you Kingsley. God has indeed done so much for you and there's need to be grateful for life. So sorry for your losses. I wish you the best bro."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, Onoriode Reginald Aziza, has celebrated the accumulation of academic successes he achieved in his life.

In a post on Monday, March 15, the man said he has successfully completed his academic journey after defending his PhD.

That was not just all, Reginald revealed he bagged a first-class in law from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

After that, he had the same honour in another degree in Yenagoa. As if that was not enough, he travelled out and proceeded to study for his masters at the University of Cambridge.

Source: Legit