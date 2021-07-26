A Nigerian man has celebrated his achievement on social media after graduating with a master of law degree from the University of Cambridge

The young man identified as Okechukwu Orisakwe said the journey wasn't easy but he was always able to come out unscathed

He shared some adorable photos of himself in his graduation gown and Nigerians have congratulated him

A Nigerian man identified as Okechukwu Orisakwe has taken to social media to celebrate his win after graduating with a master of law degree from the University of Cambridge.

Sharing his win on LinkedIn, Orisakwe said the journey was filled with rough and rigorous academic activities, adding that the coronavirus pandemic made matters complicated.

Okechukwu Orisakwe has celebrated online after bagging a master of law from the University of Cambridge. Photo credit: Okechukwu Orisakwe/LinkedIn

In some of the adorable photos he shared on his page, the young man could be seen taking a bow before a white woman.

He said:

"I am very excited to announce that I have graduated today with a Master of Law degree from the ever-reputable University of Cambridge."

"It was, indeed, a whole year of tough and rigorous academic activities and the global pandemic even made matters more complicated. However, I am happy that we went through it all and have come out unscathed."

The man expresses gratitude to those who made it happen

Orisakwe expressed gratitude to God, family and friends for joining him in the academic journey and contributing immensely in different ways.

In his words:

"With my whole heart, I am very grateful to the Almighty God who continued (and still continues) to supply me with life and good health— the two major phenomena upon which all other human endeavours depend for actualization.

"I also thank, very immensely, my family and friends who contributed colossally in terms of finance and otherwise, to see that I completed this invaluable experience."

Congratulations are in order for Orisakwe

Tijani hammed owolabi said:

"Okechukwu Orisakwe congratulation sir, it shall be useful to you in your life time."

Emmanuel Osakwe commented:

"You have done noble. We are proud of you, Best wishes in subsequent endeavors."

Ben-kingsley Nwashara wrote:

"Congratulations sir. You're a pace setter."

Joseph Esin said:

"Congratulations Okey! I love to see it! I wish you the very best in your future Endeavors!"

