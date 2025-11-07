A Nigerian woman who never had an Opay account before said she was surprised when someone sent money to her

She said someone sent money to her phone number and the money sat in an Opay account with the phone number

When she eventually opened an account using the same phone number, she was able to access the money

A Nigerian woman is trending on social media after she shared an experience she had with Opay.

The woman made a post on X explaining how she never had an Opay account but was able to receive a transfer made to her phone number.

The woman said someone made a transfer to her phone number and she received it.

According to the woman identified as Precious Bernard, she has not used her phone number to Open an Opay account before.

However, when someone sent money to the phone number through Opay, the money sat in an account attached to the phone number waiting for her.

Precious explained that when she eventually opened an account with the fintech, she was able to access the money.

Her words:

"This Opay app is very funny. I never had an Opay account before now, but someone sent money into an Opay account with my phone number, and the money was transferred into the account. I had to open an Opay account now, and I saw the money there."

The woman said she received money sent to her phone number.

Reactions as woman shares her experience with Opay

@Twelve_Oh_Nine said:

"If you’ve used any Opay service before they started banking, then you have an account. I used to use Oride back then in 2019/2020 to commute to work, my wallet was automatically converted to an account. My wallet balance is still there sef."

@Toriaa_B said:

"Yessss, they operate like that because you alone have that phone number. I think palmpay moved like that initially."

@Shegun_Eji said:

"Its normal, your number is registered with bvn. So automatically its registered as your name, even without having opay, its stored."

@crownbeetalks said:

"If you don't open Opay account, the money will be reversed to the sender's account I think after 48hrs or so."

@Michael_koker said:

"That’s how they’ve been moving . I like it sha. They safeguard the money till you open and account and claim it."

@JuneCribb said:

"Isn’t it good? you can acess the money without going to the bank for a week begging them to rectify it."

@__kadibia said:

"I mistakenly transfered money to a wrong opay account the guy was telling me that God had answered his prayer. I wish it was an hausa guy I would have gotten my money back."

