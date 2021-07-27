Daniel DiMaggio’s biography: age, height, parents, movies and TV shows

Fans of the ABC sitcom American Housewife are familiar with Daniel DiMaggio, the actor who plays Oliver Otto on the show. Daniel's acting prowess has earned him a vast fanbase despite his relatively young age. Daniel DiMaggio's parents are also quite well known in the film and television industry, adding to the actor’s popularity. Besides his role on the popular ABC sitcom, the actor has also appeared in numerous films and television shows.

Profile summary

Full name: Daniel DiMaggio

Daniel DiMaggio Gender: Male

Male Daniel DiMaggio's birthday: 30th July 2003

30th July 2003 Age: 18 years (as of 2021)

18 years (as of 2021) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Height in centimeters: 165 cm

165 cm Weight in pounds: 110 lbs.

110 lbs. Weight in kilograms: 50 kilograms

50 kilograms Hair color: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye color: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Single

Single Children: None

None Father: Lou DiMaggio

Lou DiMaggio Mother: Loretta Fox

Loretta Fox Siblings: Michael and Jaclyn DiMaggio

Michael and Jaclyn DiMaggio Profession: Actor

Daniel DiMaggio's bio

Here is a look at the actor's childhood, parents, professional life, and body measurements.

Childhood

How old is Daniel DiMaggio? The actor was born on 30th July 2003 to Lou DiMaggio and Loretta Fox. Daniel DiMaggio's age is currently 18 years. He was born in Los Angeles, California, and grew up alongside two siblings, Jaclyn and Michael.

Who are the actor's parents?

Daniel's parents, Lou and Loretta, are familiar names in the entertainment industry. Loretta is known for her roles in films such as Janeane from Moines (2012), Going the Distance (2010), and Blades of Glory (2007). She grew up in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Dayton University back in 1981.

Daniel's father, Lou, is an accomplished actor and stand-up comedian. Lou was born in Germany but grew up in New York. He burst into the limelight for his recurring role in the television show Curb Your Enthusiasm. He is also the brains behind the write-up that gave rise to the Emmy-nominated game show Win Ben Stein's Money.

Professional life

Daniel DiMaggio's acting career began when he was relatively young. He was less than ten years old when he landed his first role in a commercial. This was followed by a production role in the short film Geisho (2010).

After these early-age roles, Daniel began to appear in numerous short films and was featured in a music video by the renowned band Space Plane. In 2016, the renowned actor landed what is perhaps his biggest role to date: Oliver Otto in the ABC sitcom American Housewife.

Some of his other notable roles on television include a young Superman on Supergirl, a young Michael Western on Burn Notice, and a voice on the popular animated series Clarence. Besides acting, Daniel is also involved in Disney's Magic of Storytelling campaign meant to encourage children to read.

Daniel DiMaggio's movies and TV shows

Here is a look at the films and television series in which the actor has appeared.

American Housewife (2011-date) as Oliver Otto

(2011-date) as Oliver Otto The Loud House (2016-2018) as Artie

(2016-2018) as Artie Vampirina (2017-2018) as Student

(2017-2018) as Student Clarence (2014-2016) as Brady's voice

(2014-2016) as Brady's voice Supergirl (2016) as young Kal-El

(2016) as young Kal-El Tales of Hallowee n (2015) as Mikey

n (2015) as Mikey The Haunted Hathaways (2014) as Corky

(2014) as Corky Where the Bears Are (2014) as Trick or Treater number 2

(2014) as Trick or Treater number 2 Burn Notice (2013) as young Michael Westen

(2013) as young Michael Westen Divide & Conquer (2014) as Kyle Ball

(2014) as Kyle Ball Mourning Glory (2014) as Atti Shore

(2014) as Atti Shore A Tiger's Tail (2014) as Tom Murphy

(2014) as Tom Murphy Daddy's Home 2 (2017) as young Dusty

Daniel DiMaggio's height

The actor is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He has dark brown hair and similarly colored eyes.

Is Daniel DiMaggio related to Joe DiMaggio?

Given the actor's somewhat rare surname, one might think that Daniel is related to the famous baseball player, Joe DiMaggio. While the two share a name, they are not related at all.

Joe was born to Italian immigrant parents and passed away in 1999, aged 84 years. The player's baseball career with the New York Yankees spanned a whopping 13 years.

Daniel DiMaggio is among the top young talents in the modern-day entertainment industry. Despite his relatively young age, the actor has managed to play huge roles in numerous television shows and films.

