Merrell Twins’ biography: age, birthday, height, boyfriends

The Merrell Twins have taken the internet by storm and are some of the most well-known social media sensations in the United States. They are best known for their roles in Jane the Virgin, Like A Boss, Faking It, The Standoff, and other films and TV shows. Their upbeat demeanour has earned them a large fan base and positioned them among America's most popular social media personalities.

YouTubers Veronica and Vanessa. Photo: @Merrell Twins

Source: Facebook

Here is everything you need to know about their personal and professional lives.

Profile summary

Full name: Vanessa Jo and Veronica Merrell

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 6 August 1996

Age: 25 years (as of July 2021)

Zodiac sign: Leo

Place of birth: Kansas City, Missouri, USA

Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Nationality: American

The Merrell Twins' ethnicity: Mexican, Portuguese, Spanish, German, Irish

Religion: Christianity

Sexuality: Straight

Profession: Social media personalities, actresses, musicians, songwriters

Height in feet: 5' 2"

Height in centimetres: 158

Weight in kilograms: 50 (Vanessa), 52 (Veronica)

Weight in pounds: 110 (Vanessa), 114 (Veronica)

Eye colour: Hazel

Hair colour: Dark brown

Net worth: $2 million (each)

The Merrell Twins’ biography

Vanessa and Veronica Merrell were born to Wendy and Paul. The Merrell Twins’ mom is a housewife. The Merrell Twins’ dad is a video producer and musician.

Where are the Merrell Twins from?

Vanessa and Veronica Merrell are from Kansas City, Missouri, USA. What is the Merrell Twins’ age?

How old are the Merrell Twins?

When it comes to the Merrell Twins’ birthday, they were born on 6 August 1996. As of 2021, Veronica and Vanessa Merrell’s age is 25 years.

Are the Merrell Twins in college?

Yes, they are. For a long time, the YouTubers' schedules were jam-packed with auditions, writing, filming, producing, and meetings. Nonetheless, they found time to get an education.

They are now university students in the Los Angeles area. Veronica is pursuing a degree in Screenwriting, while Vanessa is pursuing a degree in Television Production.

Career

The Merrell Twins. Photo: @MerrellTwins

Source: Twitter

The twins were drawn to music and acting from a young age. They can play a variety of musical instruments. Vanessa plays the piano, bass guitar, and cello, while Veronica plays the violin, piano, and guitar.

In 2009, the sisters began their careers as YouTube social media influencers. Their father edited and produced their videos.

The girls left Kansas City for Los Angeles to pursue their big dream of becoming YouTube stars. They were both sixteen years old at the time. They launched three YouTube channels in total, each with a different type of entertainment content:

MerrellTwins

Merrell Twins Live

RoniAndNessa

The girls post various videos on their channels, ranging from original comedy sketches and music videos to popular song covers and challenges. The Merrell Twins’ mom and dad frequently appear in their videos and social media posts.

Movies and TV shows

Aside from being social media influencers, the girls have also tried acting. From 2014 to 2016, they worked on the TV show Jane the Virgin (Veronica as Victoria, Vanessa as Valeria).

In 2015, the twin sisters appeared in the series Faking It as Ella and Willa. The following year, they became the hosts of the Food Truck Fanatics series. Their subsequent work included appearances on numerous television series and movies.

Films

2014 – Work That (as Party Goer 4 and 5)

(as Party Goer 4 and 5) 2016 – The Standoff (Maya and Mia)

(Maya and Mia) 2017 – YouTube Rewind: The Shape of 2017 (as themselves)

(as themselves) 2018 – YouTube Rewind: Everyone Controls Rewind (as themselves)

(as themselves) 2020 – Like A Boss (Layla and Lola)

(Layla and Lola) 2020 – Switched (only Vanessa, as Olivia)

TV series

2014 – Teens Wanna Know (as themselves)

(as themselves) 2017 – Hyperlinked (Chrissy and Missy)

(Chrissy and Missy) 2017 – The Haunted House Contract (Scooby-Doo and Shaggy)

(Scooby-Doo and Shaggy) 2018 – Where Is My Romeo? (Roni and Nessa)

(Roni and Nessa) 2019 – Dating After College (Mary and Carrie)

(Mary and Carrie) 2019 – AwesomenessTV – Worlds Most Searched (as themselves)

(as themselves) 2020 – Prom Knight (Natalie and Riley)

(Natalie and Riley) 2020 – Mystery Twin Bin (as themselves)

Merrell Twins’ net worth

As social media personalities, the twins have amassed not only a large following but also a steady income. As of 2021, each sister has a net worth of $2 million.

Their primary sources of income are their YouTube channels and acting. Aside from that, they make money through sponsorships and advertising. In 2018, the famous sisters launched their clothing line named TRUE IMG.

Do the Merrell Twins have boyfriends?

Vanessa Merrell’s boyfriend is John Vaughn. He is a musician.

Vanessa and her boyfriend. Photo: @vanessamerrell

Source: Instagram

Vanessa previously appeared on the dating show Twin My Heart in November 2019. She chose Christian Seavey as her match on the show. Vanessa and Christian went on a date, but despite the expectations of their fans, the two did not begin a relationship and remained friends.

What about her sister? Who is Veronica Merrell’s boyfriend?

Veronica is currently in a relationship with Aaron Burriss. He is a YouTuber. They began dating in 2017.

Veronica and her boyfriend. Photo: @veronicamerrell

Source: Twitter

What awards have the Merrell Twins won?

In 2016, the Merrell Twins received a Shorty Award for YouNower of the Year. In 2016, the sisters won two Streamy Awards for Best Live Show. They were nominated for a Teen Choice Award in 2017 for Choice Female Web Star the following year.

In 2018, they were nominated for two Teen Choice Awards for Choice YouTuber and Female Web Star. The following year, they were nominated for a Shorty Award 2019 in the category of Best YouTube Ensemble.

As you can see, the Merrell Twins are doing quite well. They continue to create amazing content for their fans while also carving their own path to fame and success.

