Kaduna - Daily Trust newspaper is reporting that three students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, have escaped from their captors.

An aunt to one of the students, who simply identified herself as Funmi, said the students spent five days roaming inside the forest before they finally met another herder who directed them out of the forest.

Parents of Bethel Baptist School students recently held a prayer session for their kids. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

She added that one of the escaped students who could recall his father’s phone number borrowed a cell phone and called his father who went to pick them up.

Her words:

“The children were found around Kasuwar Magani on Sunday evening hours after 28 students of the school were released by the bandits. It was the school management that called my in-law to inform us.”

