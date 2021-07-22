Two of the students abducted from Bethel Baptist Secondary school in Kaduna have been rescued by the police

Confirming the development, the Kaduna police command said the rescued students are currently undergoing medical examination

So far, the police have only been able to rescue 3 out of the 121 affected students while the bandits have reportedly made a demand of N60 million as a ransom

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chikun LGA, Kaduna state - The Nigerian police have reportedly rescued two of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Channels TV reported that they were rescued on Wednesday evening, July 21, by police operatives in Rijanna area along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Parents of abducted students stand on Kachia Road that leads to Bethel Baptist School after boarding students were abducted by gunmen in Kaduna on July 14, 2021. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammed Jalige, has confirmed the development, adding that the students have been taken to a police medical facility where they are undergoing medical examination, PM News also reported.

Recall that 121 students of Bethel Baptist secondary school were abducted from their hotels by bandits on Thursday, July 8.

One student earlier rescued

The police had on Tuesday, July 13, rescued one of the students inside a forest. This brought the number of those rescued so far to three.

Meanwhile, the bandits are demanding the sum of N60 million as a ransom for the release of the kidnapped students.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

We've produced president, provided education for 166 years

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Baptist Convention has bitterly decried the abduction of students of Bethel Baptist School.

According to the church, Nigeria has enjoyed 166 years of quality education from its schools in some parts of the country with a lot of laudable track records.

The president of the convention, Rev Israel Akanji, disclosed that the church started the task of providing state-of-the-art education for Nigeria in 1855, adding that politicians like Olusegun Obasanjo and MKO Abiola were products of its efforts.

We've failed our children, Shehu Sani laments

In a similar development, Shehu Sani on Friday, June 18, lamented that the incessant school abductions show that the leadership has failed Nigerian children.

The former senator noted that back in his school days, kidnap of students and pupils was generally unheard of and strange.

On his Facebook page, he recalled that the generation of his parents and grandparents went to school in peace.

Source: Legit