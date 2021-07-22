It is safe to say the slip dress trend is back in vogue and has undoubtedly taken over the fashion scene. The once-simple lingerie basic - albeit sultry - has now been transformed into a major style staple and a lot of people are here for it!

Although the trend made a comeback in 2019, it appears to still be at the top of 2021 fashion trends across the globe.

Several fashionistas have rocked the look in different styles. Photo credit: @beverlynaya, @nancyisimeofficial, @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

In Nigeria, there are some celebrities who have rocked the trend at one point or the other, in different styles, colours and prints.

Check out seven celebrities who have rocked the slip dress trend:

1. Toke Makinwa

The fashion lover is no stranger to rocking trending looks and it comes as no surprise that she pulled the slip dress look effortlessly.

In this photo, the media personality rocked a black slip with an opening in front. She accessorized the look with a pair of kicks and a shoulder sling Louis Vuitton bag.

2. Lilian Afegbai

The Nollywood actress rocked a midnight blue slip dress with off-white slipper heels.

3. Nengi

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star shared a photo of herself sitting pretty in a pink slip dress and it doesn't get more angelic than this!

4. Ini Dima-Okojie

The Nollywood sweetheart went for a fiery look as she rocked a leopard-print slip dress, with her hair pulled into a ponytail, giving her a simple yet sultry look.

5. Nancy Isime

The actress and 'host with the most' brought a dash of colours to the trend as she rocked a pink/black, and white striped look.

Just like Toke Makinwa, she paired the look with some sneakers and a bucket hat.

6. Beverly Naya

The ebony film star kept things chic in a skin tone floor-length slip look and wore her hair in a cute afro.

7. Kim Oprah

The BBNaija star also jumped on the trend, pairing her look with a red purse and a pair of pump sandals.

Source: Legit