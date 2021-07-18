About 40 pastors have allegedly been sacked by a popular church in Ekiti state according to media reports

The pastors were allegedly sacked for failing to grow their respective parishes according to a trending letter

Going further, the report stated that the affected pastors have been asked to vacate their offices with immediate effect

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A serious allegation has been raised against the Living Faith Church International, popularly known as Winners Chapel.

The allegation was raised by Pastor Peter Godwin, a cleric with church, Punch Newspaper reports.

He claimed the church sacked him and about 40 other pastors in Ekiti state for failing to grow their respective parishes.

A pastor claims Winners’ chapel sacked him for failing to generate enough income. Photo: David Oyedepo.

Source: Facebook

According to the newspaper, the figure may be much higher than 40 nationwide.

In a letter signed by the Executive Secretary of the church, Adebisi Aboluwade, the pastors were asked to hand over to their respective area pastors, The Nation newspaper reports.

The letter read in part:

“Consequent upon the recent performance reviews which revealed that your church growth index falls below expectations. Please be informed that your services as a pastor in charge are no longer required from this commission with immediate effect.

“You are to vacate the official accommodation (where applicable) and hand over all properties of the ministry in your custody, including your staff identity card to the area pastor before departure."

Meanwhile, Nigerian youths have been warned that the excessive use of social media can rob them of their destinies.

Bishop David Oyedepo gave the warning on Friday, May 21, during the 15th Convocation Ceremony and Conferment of Honourary Doctorate Degrees and presentation of prizes of Covenant University in Ota, Ogun.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oyedepo criticised Muslims for demanding the wearing of Hijab in some mission schools in Kwara state.

Christians and Muslims were at loggerheads over hijab-wearing for female students in 10 government grant-aided missionary schools in Kwara state.

However, the founder of the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, during a sermon advised Muslims to leave Kwara mission schools and look for hijab-wearing schools for their children.

In a related development, despite the efforts by the federal government to vaccinate Nigerians against the COVID-19 disease, Bishop Oyedepo has said he would not take the vaccine.

The cleric said he is not a guinea pig. The religious leader made the statement on Saturday, April 17, during the church’s Covenant Hour of Prayer programme.

He argued that the church has the answer to some of the challenges facing the world.

Source: Legit