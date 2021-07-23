The Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion, Biodun Fatoyinbo, is of the view that there is nothing wrong with Bishop Oyedepo's recent sacking of some pastors

One of the affected pastors had said in a viral social media video that he and others were sacked for failing to bring in enough revenue

However, Fatoyinbo asked if the pastor would gon social media to lament if he was fired by a bank for failing to meet up with his deliverables

Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has backed Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church International, aka Winners’ Chapel, on the sacking of some pastors in the church.

The news of the pastors’ sacking became a subject of controversy when one Pastor Godwin claimed that he and 40 other pastors were sacked for failing to generate enough income.

COZA's senior pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has backed Bishop David Oyedepo on the sacking of some pastors in the church. Photo credit: @biodunfatoyinbo, @davidoyedepomin

However, Oyedepo later addressed the issue while speaking to his congregation, describing the sacked pastors as ‘unfruitful, blatant failure.’

Fatoyinbo supports Oyedepo's action

Reacting to the development via his Instagram page, Fatoyinbo stated that there is no room for laziness and unfruitfulness.

He wrote:

“No room for laziness and unfruitfulness. Question: If you were fired in the bank for not meeting up with your deliverables, will you go on social media?”

The pastor further gave a parable from the Bible, saying:

“He spake also this parable; A certain man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard, and he came and sought fruit thereon, and found none.

“Then said he unto the dresser of his vineyard, Behold, these three years I come seeking fruit on this fig tree, and find none: cut it down; why cumbereth it the ground? And he answering said unto him, Lord, let it alone this year also, till I shall dig about it, and dung it:

“And if it bears fruit, well: and if not, then after that thou shalt cut it down. Luke 13: 6 – 9.”

Reactions trail Fatoyinbo's comment

An Instagram user, alex_izinyon, commented:

"No romance with laziness or unfruitful. Pure and absolute truth. "

Another user, omasesere, said:

"Social Media! Steady deceiving people since 1900!! May I never bask in mediocrity in the name of ‘wokeness’! No room for laziness and unfruitfulness at all!!!"

Tolu Aina (@iamtoluaina) said:

"No sloppiness. The Bible wasn’t joking when it said “Not slothful in business, fervent in spirit, serving the Lord” No time."

Chigozie Wisdom (@chigozie_wisdom) said:

"Daddy @biodunfatoyinbo mediocres are always looking for sympathizers. Failures are always looking for companies.

"Successful people are not looking for anything but they attract attention of all. May God help us to be Focused, Faithful and Fruitful servants at all times in Jesus name. Amen."

Oyedepo speaks on employing 7,000 pastors

Meanwhile, Bishop Oyedepo, defending the massive sack of pastors, said when the church employed more than 7,000 pastors at once, social media never talked about it.

He said the commission has no preacher who is a failure, insisting that the sacked clerics were unfruitful.

The popular clergy boasted that his church has more employees than most of the states in the country.

