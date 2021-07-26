A journalist turned activist, Omoyele Sowore, had a brush with security agencies Federal High Court Abuja

Sowore faulted the security agencies for preventing him from observing the trial of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Justice Binta Nyako postponed the Kanu case to October 21 after he was absent from court due to logistics problems

A journalist, Omoyele Sowore, was reportedly arrested by the police near the premises of the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday, July 26.

According to Premium Times, Sowore was arrested when attempting to observe the trial of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The police and the DSS restricted access to the federal high court in Abuja. Photo: Samuel Olubiyo/Legit.ng

Sowore was later released by police

Shortly after the arrest, Sowore confirmed in a Facebook video that he had been released by the police.

He claimed that he was dragged, harassed, and beaten by the police. He was released after the police ascertained that he was also at the court for another case relating to some detained activists.

Sowore who was in a vehicle at the time of recording the video said the police had no reason to arrest him because he had the right to observe the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

Heavy police in Abuja

Meanwhile, there was a heavy police presence on major roads in Abuja on Monday, July 26, for the resumed trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the IPOB.

Photos indicated that security operatives had been deployed amid the arraignment of the proscribed IPOB leader at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court’s management said it was working closely with relevant security agencies to avert likely security breaches during the trial.

DSS fails to produce Nnamdi Kanu in court

Meanwhile, officials of the Department of State Services reportedly failed to produce the leader of the proscribed IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, July 26.

Kanu who is facing terrorism-related charges was scheduled to appear before Justice Binta Nyako for the continuation of his trial.

However, the prosecuting lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, told the court that Kanu was not in court due to logistic reasons, The Nation reported.

In response, the judge declared that the case could not proceed due to the absence of the IPOB leader.

