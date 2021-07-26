Abuja - There was heavy police presence on major roads in Abuja on Monday, July 26, for the resumed trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Photos indicated that security operatives had been deployed amid the arraignment of the proscribed IPOB leader at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court’s management said it was working closely with relevant security agencies to avert likely security breaches during the trial.

The possible large turnout of IPOB followers and other spectators has prompted officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) and police operatives to man strategic locations in and around the court’s premises.

Kanu is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms, among others.

Police react as IPOB members storm court for Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Earlier, IPOB members were chased from the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, July 26, by police officers.

The group had stormed the court in order to monitor the proceedings of Kanu's trial which resumed on Monday morning.

Security agents were left with no other option than to send away the loyalists of the proscribed southeast group when they started increasing in number in front of the court.

List of media houses allowed to cover IPOB leader's trial in court

Meanwhile, the coverage of the proceedings has been restricted to few media houses as part of the security measures put in place by the management of the Federal High Court in Abuja and DSS.

The Federal High Court handling the trial has released the names of local media houses permitted to cover the hearing during the proceedings.

Media houses like NTA, Channels TV, TVC, and AIT are allowed to bring one cameraman each into the court chamber.

