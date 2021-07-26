The planned hearing in the trial Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, was stalled on July 26

The Department of State Services disclosed to the Federal High Court why it failed to produce the defendant in court

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, explained how the absence of Nnamdi Kanu caused a setback for the case

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Officials of the Department of State Services reportedly failed to produce the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, July 26.

Kanu who is facing terrorism-related charges was scheduled to appear before Justice Binta Nyako for the continuation of his trial.

The Department of State Services has promised to produce Kanu at the next hearing. Photos: Samuel Olubiyo/Legit.ng

Source: Original

However, the prosecuting lawyer, Mohammed Abubakar, told the court that Kanu was not in court due to logistic reasons, The Nation reported.

In response, the judge declared that the case could not proceed due to the absence of the IPOB leader.

On his part, Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told the court that the life of his client was in danger, Vanguard reported.

Ejiofor explained that he had been unable to have access to his client for the past 10 days.

Following his submission, the presiding judge made an order directing the DSS to grant Kanu access to his lawyers.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

She then adjourned the case till October 21 but said the date could be brought back if the prosecution was able to obtain a fiat from the court’s chief judge to allow proceedings during the ongoing vacation of the court.

Police chase IPOB members away from Abuja court

Meanwhile, members of IPOB were chased from the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, July 26, by police officers.

The IPOB members stormed the court in order to monitor the proceedings of Nnamdi Kanu's trial which resumed on Monday morning, Daily Trust reported.

Security agents were left with no other option than to send away the loyalists of the proscribed southeast group when they started increasing in number in front of the court.

Source: Legit.ng