Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were chased from the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, July 26, by police officers.

The IPOB members stormed the court in order to monitor the proceedings of Nnamdi Kanu's trial which resumed on Monday morning, Daily Trust reports.

Security agents were left with no other option than to send the loyalists of the proscribed southeast group when they started increasing in number in front of the court.

Source: Legit