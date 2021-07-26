The federal government has put measures in place to ensure that the trial of the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, is hitch-free

The secessionist leader is currently in the detention of the Department of State Services and is being accused of promoting terrorism

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and security protocol, media access to the proceedings have reportedly been reduced

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports indicate that security operatives have been deployed to the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja ahead of the arraignment of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday, July 26.

The Nation reported that the court’s management said it was working closely with relevant security agencies to avert likely security breaches during the trial.

The possible large turnout of IPOB followers and other spectators has prompted officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) and police operatives to man strategic locations in and around the court’s premises.

The Tribune reported that the coverage of the proceedings has been restricted to few media houses as part of the security measures put in place by the management of the Federal High Court in Abuja and DSS.

Kanu is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms, among others.

Senator Abaribe says he may stand surety for Nnamdi Kanu again

Meanwhile, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe has said he would agree to stand as surety for Nnamdi Kanu again should the need arise.

The Nation reported that the Senate minority leader made the statement on Wednesday, July 21, during an interview on TVC’s Journalists Hangout.

He stated that he stood surety for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) because it was a condition imposed by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Obiano Denies involvement in IPOB leader’s arrest

In another news, Chief Willie Obiano has denied involvement in the rearrest and extradition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Obiano who spoke through his spokesman, Mr. James Eze, in a press statement seen by Legit.ng, said there was no truth that Obiano and some other people mentioned by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) worked to deliver Kanu to the Buhari-led federal government.

The governor stated that he has no powers to influence the decisions of Nigeria's security agencies.

