Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state is unhappy with the presidency for criticising Bishop Matthew Kukah

The politician stated that the government should allow Nigerians to express themselves in accordance with the freedom of speech

Ortom said issues raised by Bishop Kukah are justified and should be addressed by the federal authorities

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has accused the presidency of politicising the views expressed by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah on the situation in the country.

The presidency recently faulted Kukah for alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari was showing preference to people of his religion.

Insecurity: Gov Ortom Backs Kukah, Accuses FG of Intimidating Nigerians Over Situation in the Country

Source: Facebook

However, Governor Ortom in a statement on Saturday, July 24, issued by his spokesman, Terver Akase, accused the federal government of intimidating Nigerians expressing concerns over the worsening security and economic situation in the country.

According to Channels TV, Ortom said Kukah should not victimise for addressing a foreign audience on the security situation in the country because he is not the first to do so.

He said the presidential aides were launching media attacks on a clergyman who is only advocating peace and is drawing the attention of the global community to the plight of helpless Nigerians.

Ortom asked the federal government to arrest and prosecute members of armed Fulani groups for killing innocent Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He urged the presidency to listen to the voices of reason and resist the temptation to whip into silence those who genuinely love the country.

Zamfara Governor says backs Buhari’s efforts to end insecurity

Meanwhile, Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state, has expressed confidence in the assurances made by President Muhammadu Buhari to end insecurity in the northern parts of the country.

According to VON, Matawalle in a statement he personally signed in Sokoto on Friday, July 23, said northern governors are committed to supporting the president’s efforts to end security challenges in the country.

He appealed to leaders to rub minds toward finding solutions and developmental path of progress of the nation.

Source: Legit