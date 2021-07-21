President Buhari has said the availability of a large percentage of arable lands in the country should encourage more Nigerians to embrace farming

The Nigerian leader disclosed how he got to know that a vast land in the country remain uncultivated

The president spoke about steps his administration is taking to ensure that the security situation in the country improves

Daura, Katsina state - President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he was surprised to hear that only 2.5 % of arable lands in the country are being cultivated.

The president made the statement on Tuesday, July 20, at his residence in Daura, Katsina state, after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers, according to a Facebook post from his media aide, Garba Shehu.

Buhari disclosed that it was the presidential economic advisory council that informed him that only a small percentage of the land in the country had been used for farming.

FG to create friendly environment for farmers

He directed security outfits to work more with communities to create a more friendly environment for farmers.

According to Tribune, the president mandated security outfits to be more relentless in maintaining peace in the country.

He said the security situation in the country had improved considerably over time in the northeast and south-south

The president stated that efforts were being made to improve security in the northcentral and northwest.

The president assured Nigerians that more will be done to fish out those that had been troubling the peace of the nation and citizens.

Buhari laments flooding of farms

In another news, President Buhari has said floods that caused large-scale destruction to agricultural farmlands caused the increase in the price of foodstuff in the country.

He made the statement in his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians as contained in a statement released by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement on Monday, July 19.

Buhari, however, reassured Nigerians that his administration had taken measures to address the nation’s security challenges

