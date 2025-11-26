The National Bureau of Statistics reported slight declines in the prices of major food items such as beans, garri, maize, and tomatoes in September 2025

Month-on-month data indicated mild reductions across most items despite the annual variations, although rice and beef showed year-on-year increases

The report also highlighted significant price differences across states, with Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, and others recording the highest prices for several staples

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Banking and the Economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported a mild reduction in the cost of several major food items, including beans, garri, maize, tomatoes, and others, during September 2025.

The update was contained in the agency’s Selected Food Prices Watch report released in Abuja on Tuesday.

Source: Getty Images

According to the NBS, the average price of 1kg of brown beans dropped by 33.70 per cent compared to the same month in 2024, sliding from N2,738.59 to N1,815.76 in September 2025. Month-on-month data also showed a 1.74 per cent fall from the N1,847.82 recorded in August.

White garri followed a similar trend. Its average price fell by 25.51 per cent year-on-year, moving from N1,170.25 in September 2024 to N871.78 in September 2025. On a monthly basis, the commodity became 6.52 per cent cheaper than the N932.53 recorded in August.

Maize prices also eased. A kilogram of loose white maize was 16.57 per cent cheaper than it was a year earlier, dropping from N1,065.14 to N888.68. Month-on-month, the price declined by 6.56 per cent from N951.04.

Tomato prices continued the overall downward movement. The average price for 1kg fell by 10.56 per cent year-on-year, moving from N1,430.87 to N1,279.84, while experiencing a slight 0.45 per cent dip compared to August’s N1,285.61.

Rice and Beef Show Mixed Trends

Unlike most food items listed, local rice recorded a marginal increase in its year-on-year price. The average cost of 1kg rose by 1.99 per cent, climbing from N1,914.77 in September 2024 to N1,952.94 in September 2025. Despite this annual rise, the commodity dipped slightly month-on-month by 0.56 per cent from N1,963.87.

Boneless beef presented a different picture. Its average price surged by 21.79 per cent compared to the previous year, reaching N6,861.25. However, the report showed almost no change on a monthly basis—just a marginal 0.02 per cent decline from the N6,860.07 recorded in August.

Source: Getty Images

State-by-State Price Differences

Price variations across states remained significant in September. Enugu recorded the highest average price for brown beans at N2,337.58, while Yobe offered the lowest at N1,223.42.

For white garri, Ebonyi topped the price chart at N1,297.22, whereas Taraba recorded the least expensive average at N450. Imo had the highest price for white maize at N1,488.50, contrasting sharply with Yobe’s low of N547.84.

Tomato prices ranged widely as well, with Ebonyi reporting the highest average at N2,301.38 and Plateau the lowest at N697.69. Meanwhile, Enugu again led in local rice prices at N2,385.73, while Lagos had the lowest recorded price at N1,963.87.

