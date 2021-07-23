Singer Speed Darlington in a recent social media post called out male comedians who are fond of wearing female dresses just for the sake of comedy

The controversial music star shared a picture of funny skitmaker, Zic Saloma, who appeared just like a curvy lady

Speed went on to note that he was once offered N100k to put on a wedding dress but he rejected the offer

Controversial music star Speed Darlington doesn’t seem to be impressed by the crop of male skit-makers who sometimes dress as females to entertain their audience.

Just recently, the singer in an Instagram post called out such comic actors while noting that they are going the extra length just to make people laugh.

Speed also disclosed that he was once asked to wear a wedding dress for the sum of N100k but he rejected the offer.

He said:

"Someone try to pay me 100,000 naira to dress up in a wedding dress I instantly reject."

The music star went on to state how ridiculous it would be for him to show up rocking a dress.

In his words:

"How scorpion King next president of Nigeria be seen in a dress a wedding dress at that? I don’t need laugh that bad."

Speed also accompanied his post with a picture of comedian, Zic Saloma, who appeared as one of his funny characters, Angelica.

See his post below:

Fans, social media users react

As expected, the post got some of his fans and followers talking in the comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

fic_101 said:

"Bro you are American,you have options for survival!this other comedians if they no wear woman bra and pant they no go chop."

prince.ikeka said:

"You can’t, he can. All na hustle bro."

colormebeth said:

"The money they offered is even small,100k for a whole akpi. Are they mad."

toeseen__ said:

"That’s even bad for the image of incoming president akpi."

ebukajosephofficial said:

"All na for laughs bro.. @presidoakpi do you know that guy just brought a house and a brand new car?? That dress they give em mad Money o."

