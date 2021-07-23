There have been debates about the existence of juju, and now is the time for people who have this power to enrich themselves by proving that it actually exists

The Center for Inquiry Investigations Group is offering the sum of $250,000 (N102,990,000) to anyone who can prove the existence of juju

In a statement on the group's website, the person who refers a participant who emerges as the winner will also be gifted $5,000 (N2,059,800)

The Center for Inquiry Investigations Group (CFIIG) is willing to give the sum of $250,000 (N102,990,000) to anyone who can “show, under scientific testing conditions, significant evidence of any paranormal, supernatural, or occult power".

Legit.ng gathers that CFIIG, which is located in Los Angeles, California, United States, is the world’s largest paranormal investigation group.

According to the statement on the group's website, the CFIIG will work with the applicant in designing the test protocol and defining the conditions under which a test will take place.

The statement read in part:

"CFIIG representatives will then administer the actual test. In most cases, the applicant will be asked to perform an informal demonstration of the claimed ability or phenomenon, which if successful will be followed by the formal test.

"The CFIIG conducts demonstrations and tests at CFI West in Los Angeles, California, in the San Francisco Bay area, or in special circumstances at one of our affiliates around the world."

Who gets what and how?

The group will pay whoever passes the challenge the sum of $250,000 (N102,990,000) and $5,000 (N2,059,800) will be given to the person who referred the winner.

Participants who cannot test their ability online will have to fly to the CFIIG in Los Angeles, the CFIIG in the San Francisco Bay area, or to one of the group's pre-approved field investigators. Travel expenses will be covered by the participants.

How to register for the challenge is stated on the group's website.

