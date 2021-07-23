Offset has described his first date with Bodak Yellow rapper Cardi B, who is now his wife and baby momma

The Migos member told Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host Anthony Anderson that he went big when he took Cardi B out for the first time

On the night, Offset lost a $10,000 (N4.1m) bet when his team Atlanta Falcons lost a match but boastfully shared that he won a wife

Migos member, Offset, has described his first date with his wife and baby momma, Cardi B. The rapper was a guest in the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, July 20.

Offset had a chat with guest host, Anthony Anderson, about his marriage to the superstar, the luxurious gifts they usually buy each other and, of course, his first date with Cardi.

Offset has described his first date with Cardi B. Photo credit: @offsetyrn

Offset told the Black-ish actor that he went big on his first date with the Bodak Yellow hitmaker. He revealed that he wanted to have fun on their date night.

"I wanted to do something that was not normally done," explained Offset, according to Bossip.

The superstar took Cardi to a Super Bowl game between the Atlanta Falcons and Super Bowl LI. Offset, who supports Atlanta Falcons, lost a $10,000 bet when his team lost.

He however had this to say:

"But you know what I won? My wife."

