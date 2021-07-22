A young lady received a huge surprise upon discovering that a male colleague at her workplace is her biological father

Will Russell had given up Amy for adoption when she was very little at a time he battled alcohol addiction

Amy on the other hand kick-started search for her real dad in 2013 and got his contact through one of her long lost sibling

A lady's search for her dad finally came to an end after a shocking discovery.

The 24-year-old identified as Amy found out that her colleague at an organization happens to be her missing biological dad, Apost reports.

Will Russell had Amy as a young struggling father. He was said to have given her up for adoption as a toddler while battling addiction to alcohol.

Many years later he dealt with the addiction and joined an organization identified as Phoenix Rescue Mission located in the United States while he prayed and longed to reunite with his daughter.

How the lady found out

Interestingly, Amy also worked in the same organization but didn't see Will as her dad.

She launched a search for him in 2013 and was able to get the contact of her sibling. The sibling gave Amy her father's contact.

Savage Nation Liberty reports that the two met for the first time in 24 years over breakfast.

This is after Amy summoned courage to make the life-changing call to the man for a meet-up.

