Bukunmi Adeaga also known as Kiekie became popular on Instagram through her fashion show.

Kiekie criticises red carpet outfits, celebrity styles and even the fashion trends of everyday people.

As a fashion critic, the beautiful lady makes sure she represents well in her style, thereby earning the accolades of her followers.

Fashion influencer KieKie dons amazing short dresses. Photos: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

A scroll through Kiekie's page shows that she slays in any kind of outfit that she wears. Her carriage is one thing every lady should learn especially slim women like her.

The beautiful woman is not afraid to show off her lovely long scar-free legs whenever she wears short outfits.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights fashion influencer Kiekie in short dresses

1. Drawstring

2. The difference is in the pose

3. It's the attitude for us

4. One foot forward

5. Dear Kiekie, we are your red carpet, step on us

6. When you know you're fine, you give attitude

Source: Legit.ng