David Beckham leads a list of top 50 most overrated sports athletes in history as voted by sporting fans

Despite their massive achievements, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Floyd Mayweather are all named in the controversial list

Brazil legends Pele and Ronaldinho are also tagged 'overrated', while late Argentine legend Diego Maradona was not included

England legend David Beckham occupies number one position as fans name the top 50 most overrated athletes in history, Qlur reports.

Debates continue to make the round across the internet as regards the best and worst of anything and everything, but fans have named the most overrated athletes.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo who have won multiple Ballon d’Or awards are also tagged as 'overrated'.

GiveMeSport wrote:

"Jack Wilshere and Roman Reigns will be relieved to hear that we're focusing in on the top 50, meaning that only the most overrated athletes of all in fans' eyes will be on display."

Top 50 most overrated athletes via GiveMeSport

So, grab your nearest pitchfork and picket sign because rest assured that controversy will come at every twist and turn as we talk through the top 50 most overrated athletes in the history of sport.

50. Brett Favre (NFL)

49. Ricky Hatton (boxing)

48. Floyd Mayweather (boxing)

47. Reggie Bush (NFL)

46. Michael Vick (NFL)

45. Michael Sam (NFL)

44. Wilt Chamberlain (basketball)

43. Antoine Walker (basketball)

42. Lionel Messi (football)

41. Yao Ming (basketball)

40. Allen Iverson (basketball)

39. Tony Romo (NFL)

38. Tim Duncan (basketball)

37. Tim Tebow (NFL/baseball)

36. Sidney Crosby (ice hockey)

35. Vince Carter (basketball)

34. Muhammad Ali (boxing)

33. LaMarcus Aldridge (basketball)

32. Manny Ramirez (NFL)

31. Peyton Manning (NFL)

30. Barry Bonds (baseball)

29. Tom Brady (NFL)

28. Klay Thompson (basketball)

27. Dirk Nowitzki (basketball)

26. John Cena (WWE)

25. Randy Moss (NFL)

24. Johnny Manziel (NFL)

23. Cam Newton (NFL)

22. Emmitt Smith (NFL)

21. Tiger Woods (golf)

20. Russell Wilson (NFL)

19. Alex Rodriguez (baseball)

18. Michael Jordan (basketball)

17. Manny Pacquiao (boxing)

16. Stephen Curry (basketball)

15. Ronaldinho (football)

14. Mike Tyson (boxing)

13. Joe Namath (NFL)

12. Danica Patrick (motor sports)

11. Babe Ruth (baseball)

10. Cristiano Ronaldo (football)

9. LeBron James (basketball)

8. Scottie Pippen (basketball)

7. Terrell Owens (NFL)

6. Kobe Bryant (basketball)

5. Eli Manning (NFL)

4. Pele (football)

3. Shaquille O'Neal (basketball)

2. Michelle Wie (golf)

1. David Beckham (football)

Ronaldo not interested in City

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with several clubs including Manchester City this summer, but old comments about joining the Citizens have now emerged.

Following the rumour linking him with the Premier League club, the Portuguese’ past comments clearly imply such will not materialise.

Manchester City continue to search for a formidable replacement for Sergio Aguero who has departed for Barcelona and Ronaldo is being linked with an exit from Juventus.

