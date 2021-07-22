Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Juventus this season according to the Italian club’s official Pavel Nedved

The Portuguese striker has been linked with several top European clubs this summer, including Manchester City

Ronaldo’s previous statement about playing for the Citizens clearly stated that the striker will not play for the Etihad Stadium outfit

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with several clubs including Manchester City this summer, but old comments about joining the Citizens have now emerged, Mirror reports.

Following the rumour linking him with the Premier League club, the Portuguese’ past comments clearly imply such will not materialise.

Manchester City continue to search for a formidable replacement for Sergio Aguero who has departed for Barcelona and Ronaldo is being linked with an exit from Juventus.

Reports say the Old Lady can no longer afford the massive wages of the 36-year-old and are looking to possibly get him off their bill.

Ronaldo first spoke about City rumours all the way back in 2013 where he was far from keen to join the club.

He said via Manchester Evening News:

"To play for City not United? I’m not going to do that. Why? Because my heart’s in Manchester United, that’s why.

"I can say it would be very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very difficult to play at Manchester City. Very difficult because of Manchester United."

He is not the only target on City's radar this summer as they are also looking at Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

