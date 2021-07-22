The ministry of justice in Nigeria has denied knowledge of Sunday Igboho's arrest in a foreign land

According to a top official of the ministry, the arrest of Igboho has not been made official through any medium

This appears rather stunning considering that the activist's arrest is already causing a lot of ripples among his followers

There are claims that the Nigerian ministry of justice is yet to be officially informed about the arrest of Sunday Igboho, the embattled Yoruba Nation activist.

This claim was confirmed to Vanguard on Wednesday, July 21, by a top official of the ministry who did not reveal his identity.

The official said no official notice on Igboho's arrest has been sent to the ministry (Photo: Sunday Igboho)

The official noted that so far, the ministry is yet to be briefed or sent a notice about the arrest of Igboho.

He said:

“We have not been officially briefed on the arrest and detention of Igboho as we speak."

The disclosure is coming more than two days after it was reported that the southwest secessionist had been arrested by operatives of Interpol in Benin Republic.

Meanwhile, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), a lead counsel for Igboho described as inhuman, the treatment his client was being subjected to in the custody of the police in the Benin Republic.

Alliyu said Igboho’s wife, Ropo, a German citizen, who was arrested together with the activist, was also kept in a separate cell by the police in the neighbouring country.

Legit.ng gathered that the lawyer said the authorities in Cotonou subjected Igboho is in “serious” pain following the inhuman treatment meted out to him.

He said:

“They chained him in the cell where they put him in Cotonou. There was a fracas at the airport yesterday when he was arrested. They hit him in the hand and that same hand was handcuffed, he is in pains and he was weeping like a child when I called. I heard him.

“The wife, too, was put in a separate cell but they didn’t chain the wife. He was crying, the wife was crying, too, as he was writhing in pains seriously. We only pray they don’t pay anybody to kill him. You don’t put somebody in cell and still chain the person."

