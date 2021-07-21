Yomi Alliyu, a lead counsel for arrested Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho, has alleged that his client is being maltreated by the security agents

Igboho was arrested on Tuesday, July 20, in Cotonou while trying to board a plane to Germany with his wife

According to the lawyer, the activist was in serious pain and cried like a baby when he spoke with him through a telephone call

Lagos - Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), a lead counsel for arrested Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, described as inhuman, the treatment his client is being subjected to in the custody of the police in the Benin Republic.

The Punch exclusively reports that Alliyu said Igboho’s wife, Ropo, a German citizen, who was arrested together with the activist, was also kept in a separate cell by the police in the neighbouring country.

Legit.ng gathered that the lawyer said the authorities in Cotonou subjected Igboho is in “serious” pain following the inhuman treatment meted out to him.

He said:

“They chained him in the cell where they put him in Cotonou. There was a fracas at the airport yesterday when he was arrested. They hit him in the hand and that same hand was handcuffed, he is in pains and he was weeping like a child when I called. I heard him.

“The wife, too, was put in a separate cell but they didn’t chain the wife. He was crying, the wife was crying, too, as he was writhing in pains seriously. We only pray they don’t pay anybody to kill him. You don’t put somebody in cell and still chain the person.

“You know he sustained injury and they didn’t take him to hospital for treatment. We heard that he is appearing in court tomorrow [Wednesday], but I don’t know whether they will carry it out.”

Igboho is a political fugitive, he can't be extradited to Nigeria

Alliyu argued that the extradition treaty of 1984 between Togo, Nigeria, Ghana and Republic of Benin excluded political fugitives.

He said the treaty also stated that where the fugitive will not get justice because of discrimination and/or undue delay in prosecution the host country should not release the fugitive.

The lawyer added:

“Now, Article 20 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights to which the four countries are signatories made agitation for self-determination a fundamental right to be protected by all countries. This made Chief Sunday Adeyemo a political offender who cannot be deported and/or extradited by the good people of the Republic of Benin for any reason.”

